Plant-based Meat Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025

Pinnacle Foods

Turtle Island Foods

Nutrisoy

Amy’s Kitchen

Atlantic Natural Foods

Impossible Foods

The Hain Celestial Group

Beyond Meat

Pacific Foods of Oregon

Monde Nissin Corporation

Kellogg Company

Fry Group Foods

Nasoya Foods

Hügli Holding

Sweet Earth

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

South America

South Africa

Others

Soy-based Meat Alternatives

Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives

Wheat-based Meat Alternatives

Other

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

With the growing popularity of veganism and the increasing attention being paid to the cruelty that goes on in animal farms, plant-based proteins are coming to the fore in the food and beverage industry. While several new customers are joining the ranks of veganism, they still find it hard to give up the long-entrenched habits of eating meat. The texture of meat products is really the crux of the problem in this case, as plant-based proteins provide comparable nutrition figures. This has led to an increasing demand for fake meats made from plant stuff such as soybean. The increasing number of people giving up meat-eating lifestyles and making a choice to go vegan is likely to drive the demand for plant-based proteins over the coming years.

The growing awareness about the environmental issues caused by aggressive agriculture in various parts of the world has led to a growing demand for farming techniques that take into consideration the overall impact of the production of the foodstuff on the neighboring area, including the environment, local citizens, as well as the ecological balance in the area. The increasing scarcity of land for agricultural use has also led to a growing demand for vertical, indoor, and greenhouse farming, where the production can be monitored more extensively than ever before and a sustainable balance can be achieved between all the variables involved in the production of food.

