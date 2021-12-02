Refrigerated Transport Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – Daikin Industries, Ingersoll-Rand, LAMBERET SAS, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Singamas Container

Refrigerated transportation is also known as reefer freight. Refrigerated transport is a means of conveyance of food products pharmaceuticals that require special, temperature controlled vehicles. The vehicle is used for refrigerated transportation has a built-in refrigeration system that keeps the products at a preferred temperature throughout the transportation process. The benefit of refrigerated transportation is that it keeps products from deteriorating and losing its value during the transportation process. It is not only used for food but also other sensitive items such as medical products and pharmaceuticals.

Increasing demand for frozen perishable commodities across the globe is driving the need for refrigerated transport market. Furthermore, an increase in the use of advanced cold rooms is also projected to influence the refrigerated transport market significantly. Moreover, the integration of multi-temperature systems in trucks and trailers is anticipated to have a robust impact in the refrigerated transport market. Evolving technological innovations in refrigerated systems and equipment are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The key players influencing the market are:

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

LAMBERET SAS

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Singamas Container Holdings Ltd

The Hyundai Motor Company

United Technologies Corporation

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

VEHICLE WORKS BERNARD KRONE

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Refrigerated Transport

Compare major Refrigerated Transport providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Refrigerated Transport providers

Profiles of major Refrigerated Transport providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Refrigerated Transport -intensive vertical sectors

The global refrigerated transport market is segmented on the basis of Application, Road Transport, Technology and Temperature. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Chilled Food Products and Frozen Food Products. On the basis of the Road Transport the market is segmented into Refrigerated Road Transport, Refrigerated Sea Transport, Refrigerated Rail Transport, and Refrigerated Air Transport. On the basis of the Technology the market is segmented into Vapor Compression Systems, Air-Blown Evaporators, and Eutectic Devices. On the basis of the Temperature the market is segmented into Single-Temperature and Multi-Temperature.

Refrigerated Transport Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Refrigerated Transport Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Refrigerated Transport market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Refrigerated Transport market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Refrigerated Transport market is provided.

