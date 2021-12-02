Robo-Taxi Market Growth Factors, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Companies: Tesla, Daimler, BMW, Groupe PSA, Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen Group, Toyota Motor, FCA, Volvo, Hyundai

Global Robo-Taxi Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

A Robo-Taxi, also known as a Robo-Cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi is an autonomous car (SAE Level 4 or 5) operated for an e-hailing (on-demand mobility) service. The fact of eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which represents a significant part of the operating costs of that type of services, could make it a very affordable solution for the customers and accelerate the spreading of Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions as opposed to individual car ownership. However, it raises the issue of job destruction.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Robo-Taxi market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Tesla, Daimler, BMW, Groupe PSA, Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen Group, Toyota Motor, FCA, Volvo, Hyundai

This study considers the Robo-Taxi value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

L4 Robo-Taxi

L5 Robo-Taxi

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Passenger

Freight

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Robo-Taxi market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Robo-Taxi market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robo-Taxi players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robo-Taxi with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Robo-Taxi submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Robo-Taxi Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Robo-Taxi by Players

4 Robo-Taxi by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Robo-Taxi Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Tesla

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.1.3 Tesla Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Tesla News

11.2 Daimler

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.2.3 Daimler Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Daimler News

11.3 BMW

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.3.3 BMW Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BMW News

11.4 Groupe PSA

