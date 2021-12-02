Somato-sensory Technology Market 2019-2025 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, Imi, Intel and more..

A new market study, titled “Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Somato-sensory Technology Market



Somato-sensory Technology is the same as motion sensing in the report. Somatosensory technology is an emerging technology used in applications such as home entertainment, medical and healthcare. It can track human hand movement and enable users to interact with digital devices or physical environment by using hand gesture(s). Effectiveness of somatosensory technology is determined by the compatibility between the technology’s operational features and the anthropometric characteristics of the user’s hand.

The Somato-sensory Technology products currently on the market are mainly Sony’s PS4, Microsoft’s Kinect and Nintendo’s Wii series. This report focuses on the global Somato-sensory Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Somato-sensory Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sony

Nintendo

Microsoft

Imi

Intel

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrared Sensor

Microwave Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Market segment by Application, split into

Game Manipulation

Health Training

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Somato-sensory Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Somato-sensory Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Somato-sensory Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



