Subsea Pumps Market Key Players: Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes, FMC Technologies, General Electric, Onesubsea, Sulzer, SPX Corporation, ITT Bornemann, Flowserve Corporation, Leistritz Pumpen, Framo

A fresh report titled “Subsea Pumps Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Subsea Pumps Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Global Subsea Pumps market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2017 and 2023.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Subsea Pumps market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Subsea Pumps market.

Global Subsea Pumps Market Size & Forecast:

The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Subsea Pumps demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report segments the market based on Types into …..

– Centrifugal

– Helico-Axial

– Hybrid Pump

– Twin Screw

– Co-Axial

– ESP

Further, the market has been also segmented by Applications into …..

– Subsea Boosting

– Subsea Separation

– Subsea Injection

– Gas Compression

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Subsea Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Subsea Pumps market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Subsea Pumps market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– Aker Solutions

– Baker Hughes

– FMC Technologies

– General Electric

– Onesubsea

– Sulzer

– SPX Corporation

– ITT Bornemann

– Flowserve Corporation

– Leistritz Pumpen

– Framo

– Schlumberger

– Other Major Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Subsea Pumps Market

3. Global Subsea Pumps Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Subsea Pumps Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Subsea Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Subsea Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Types

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Centrifugal

9.5. Helico-Axial

9.6. Hybrid Pump

9.7. Twin Screw

9.8. Co-Axial

9.9. ESP

10. Global Subsea Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Subsea Boosting

10.5. Subsea Separation

10.6. Subsea Injection

10.7. Gas Compression

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Subsea Pumps Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Types

11.2.2. By Applications

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Subsea Pumps Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Types

11.3.2. By Applications

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4. Asia Pacific Subsea Pumps Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.1. By Types

11.4.2. By Applications

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.5. Latin America Subsea Pumps Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.5.1. By Types

11.5.2. By Applications

11.5.3. By Country

11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

11.6. Middle East & Africa Subsea Pumps Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.6.1. By Types

11.6.2. By Applications

11.6.3. By Geography

11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

Continue…

