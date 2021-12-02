Turbine Oils Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2025

Marketresearchnest.Com has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Turbine Oils Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the Turbine Oils with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment. The research study examines the Turbine Oils on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Turbine oil lubricants are used in the power generation, manufacturing, and mobility industries to address the specific needs of turbine machineries. These lubricants are formulated and are specifically made for power generation turbines. Steam, gas, and hydropower power generation turbines use lubricant oils known as RandO (rust and oxidation inhibited oils). Turbine equipment characteristics such as operating cycles, geometry, operating temperatures, maintenance practices, and the potential for system contamination present specific lubricating oil demands. Turbine oils are formulated in such a way that they shed water and allow solid waste particles to settle so that they can be removed later. Most turbine oils are formulated with high levels of detergents or dispersants that can clean and carry away all the contaminants. As turbine oils are not exposed to any soot or fuel, they do not have to be replaced and drained at frequent levels.

In the past few years, there have been increasing concerns pertaining to reduction of carbon emissions, as a result, lubricant end users are preferring use of environmentally friendly turbine oils over that of conventional metalworking fluids. The trend is expected to continue in the future years. Besides, rising demand for electricity in regions across the globe, has resulted in increasing need for installation of new gas, steam and hydroelectric power turbines. Also, increasingly stringent regulations pertaining to carbon emissions are being implemented by various countries across the globe. These demand higher performance of turbines, which has been translating into rising demand for turbine oils from heavy engineering industry. Also, major manufacturers of turbines, such as General Electric and Siemens, have been investing substantially in the development of advanced turbines, which is expected to, in turn, drive the demand for turbine oils.

APAC accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years. The turbine oil market is experiencing a high demand for power generation in Southeast Asia and Australia regions, which will boost the number of installation of steam turbines. The market is also experiencing a rise in demand for gas turbine power generation. Furthermore, these power plants will require turbine oils for maintenance of their turbine operations, which, in turn, will propel the rate of revenue generation in the motorcycle oil market.

The key players covered in this study

Chevron Lubricants

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Sinopec

Eastman Chemical

Lubrizol

Exol Lubricants

LUKOIL

Turbine Oils market size by Type

Mineral Oil-Based Turbine Oils

Synthetic Oil-Based Turbine Oils

Turbine Oils market size by Applications

Steam Turbines

Gas Turbines

Wind Turbines

Hydroelectric Turbines

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Turbine Oils status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Turbine Oils manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Turbine Oils are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

