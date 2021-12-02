Visual Analytics Market Strategic Analysis 2019-2025 by Growth Drivers as Tableau Software, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies, TIBCO Software, ADVIZOR Solutions, SAS Institute, Oracle, MicroStrategy, IBM, Alteryx

The Insight Partners is Leading Research Firm who recently published “Visual Analytics Market Research Report” which includes Growth Study, Regional Analysis, Top Industry Players Formation, Major Drivers, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Increasing adoption of AI and machine learning and growing demand of cloud based business operations are the key factors driving the global visual analytics market. North America is one of the prominent regions in visual analytics market which will contribute the highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of Visual Analytics in different end-user verticals. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth industrial sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the visual analytics market.

The reports cover key developments in the Visual Analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Visual Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Visual Analytics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Tableau Software

SAP SE

Qlik Technologies

TIBCO Software

ADVIZOR Solutions Pvt. Ltd

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

MicroStrategy

IBM Corporation

Alteryx, Inc.

The “Global Visual Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Visual Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Visual Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Visual Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Visual Analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 2,215.0 million in 2017 to US$ 5,718.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2018 and 2025.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Visual Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Visual Analytics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Visual Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Visual Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Visual Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Visual Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Visual Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Visual Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

