Worldwide Cloud Robotics – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 to 2022

Worldwide Cloud Robotics Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022

The cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics that provides a range of potential benefits for robots by combining cloud computing, cloud storage, and internet technologies. The cloud robotics allows robots to share resources and data with each other. It also collaborates with other machines, smart objects and humans. This opens a new paradigm in robotics that may lead to exciting developments in the coming years. There is an increased interest from academics, governments, and industries worldwide. Also, many end-users have started focusing on this technology and has been slowly gaining global attention towards the same.

The report is segmented by types, connectivity technologies, service models, deployment models and regions. The connectivity technology, 5G, will be the leading technology for its high capacity and low latency. The 5G technology enables the cloud robotics and facilitates the uptake of robots into new applications. According to the deployment model, Robotics as a Service (RaaS) is one of the emerging trends in the market, offering a huge opportunity for the retail industry. As per region analysis, it is expected that Europe will be the leading region followed by North America.

The cloud-connected robots will have a huge growth in IoT technology in the upcoming years. According to Research, the Worldwide Cloud Robotics market will witness a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The cloud computing technology, smartphones/tablets, and the commercial robotics are driving the market growth. In the next 4-5 years, personal use of robots will be more in reality. The key players covered in this report are Google, Softbank, iRobot, Fanuc and KUKA.

The study covers and analyzes the Worldwide Cloud Robotics market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Worldwide Cloud Robotics market over the period 2019-2026.

The Worldwide Cloud Robotics market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Worldwide Cloud Robotics market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

