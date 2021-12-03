2019 to 2024 Global Rotary Indexer Market Research Analysis Report
Rotary Indexer is the rotary motion equipment which realizes the intermittent movement. Precision, speed, and life are three important elements for rotary indexer. Rotary Indexer has a large transmission torque, high positioning accuracy, smooth high-speed operation, positioning self-locking, low noise and other notable features, is an ideal production replace the Geneva mechanism, no-full gear mechanism, the ratchet mechanism and other traditional intermittent agencies. Rotary Indexer is a necessary kind of motion in many areas of mechanical engineering, precision measuring, machine assembling and inspection.The products are widely used in pharmaceutical machinery, presses automatic feed mechanism, food packaging machinery, glass machinery, ceramic machinery, tobacco machinery, filling machinery, printing machinery, electrical machinery, machining centers , automatic tool changer and other automated machinery.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region
Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography
Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 9: Market Features
Part 10: Investment Opportunity
Part 11: Conclusion
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East and Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Key Companies
Weiss
DE-STA-CO
CDS
Sankyo
ZZ-Antriebe
DEX
Taktomat
Suzhou Furuta
ENTRUST
CKD
TanTzu
Goizper Group
OGP
Colombo Filippetti(
Kamoseiko
SOPAP Automation
ITALPLANT
RNA
AUTOROTOR
Shandong Hongbang
Huachi Cam
Handex
Gang Chao
Xin Ruihua
Market by Type
Heavy-duty Rotary Indexer
Light-load Rotary Indexer
Market by Application
Automatic assembly and conveying machinery
Pharmaceutical and food machinery
Automatic tool changer – processing machine
Others
