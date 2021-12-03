AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR ROBOTS Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2024

A fresh report titled “Agricultural Tractor Robots Market – Agricultural Tractor Robots, Agriculture Internet of Things, Digital farming, Self-driving tractors, Robotic Tractor Advanced Sensors and Guidance Systems, Agriculture industry, Harvest Automation Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR ROBOTS Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Agricultural Tractor Robots proves its value by managing digital farming and implementing self-driving capabilities and features in real time provide farming management. The agriculture industry is a $5 trillion industry representing 10% of global consumer spending, 40 percent of employment and 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions globally. Robotic tractors are positioned to help agriculture to be more precise, more efficient, and more productive.

Use of much small tractors will help the soil base, creating less impact on compaction. Agricultural efficiency improvement is impactful to humanity, changing the size of population, quality of life and making a better future.

Agricultural self-driving features for tractors are the beginning of a full rollout of robot technologies. Self-driving features in place depend on having a human control the tractors initially. This is a first step in building fully autonomous tractors. One of the main objections to completely trusting self-driving tractors seems to be the fear of potential accidents. When the vehicles are running unattended there are often obstacles encountered that may cause problems, raising the specter of ruining the tractor.

A $185 million market worldwide in 2017, the Agricultural Tractor Robots market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2024.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

– John Deere

– AGCO (Fendt)

– CNH Global (Case IH)

– Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Key Topics

– Agricultural Tractor Robots

– Agriculture Internet of Things

– Digital farming

– Self-driving tractors

– Robotic Tractor Advanced Sensors and Guidance Systems

– Agriculture industry

– Harvest Automation

Competitive Landscape

– GEA Group

– DE Laval,

– AGCO,

– Autonomous Tractor Corporation,

– Autonomous Solutions Inc.,

– Lely, John Deere,

– Harvest Automation,

– Deerfield Robotics,

– Clear Path Robotics.

Table of Content

Agricultural Tractor Robots Market Driving Forces 13

Agricultural Robot Self Driving Tractor Market Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2018-2024 15

1. Agricultural Robot Market Description and Market Dynamics 18

1.1 Digitization of Agricultural Markets 18

1.1.1 Shift to Digital Agriculture 19

1.1.2 Digital Farms a Reality 20

1.2 Challenges of Agricultural Robots 26

1.3 Automation In The Agricultural Industry 28

1.3.1 Robots Find A Place in the Agriculture Industry 29

1.3.2 Agricultural Robots Make Production More Efficient 30

1.3.3 Use Of Industrial Robots for Agriculture 31

1.3.4 Agricultural Robotics and Automation 32

1.3.5 Precision Agriculture Info, Analysis, Tools 34

1.3.6 Automatic Guidance 34

1.3.7 Autonomous Machines 34

1.3.8 Drones 35

1.3.9 Breeding + Sensors + Robots 36

1.4 Swarms of Precision Agriculture Robots 37

1.5 RAS Agricultural Robotics and Automation (AgRA) Technical Committee 38

1.6 Farm Bots Pick, Plant and Drive 40

1.6.1 Relying On Illegal Immigrants Can Be A Legal Liability 40

1.6.2 Harvest Automation Labor Process Automation 41

1.6.3 The Growing Season Is Also The Shipping Season 41

2. Robotic Agricultural Self- Driving Tractors Market Shares and Market Forecasts 42

2.1 Agriculture And Turf Automation Market Driving Forces 42

2.2 Agricultural Tractors with Self Driving Features Market Shares 44

2.2.1 John Deere 47

2.2.2 Case IH 48

2.2.3 New Holland 48

2.3 Agricultural Robot Self Driving Tractor Market Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2018-2024 49

2.3.1 Small, Medium and Large Agricultural Tractors with Self-Driving Features and Tractor Robot Market Forecasts, 53

2.3.2 Agricultural Tractors with Self-Driving Features and Tractor Robot Market Segments 57

2.3.3 Agricultural Tractors Installed Base and Self-Driving Tractor Robot Installed Base Market Forecasts, Percent Penetration 59

2.4 Agricultural Internet of Things (IoT) 60

2.4.1 Agriculture IoT Food Production Increases 62

2.4.2 Agriculture IoT: Global Shift to Use of Sensors 62

2.4.3 Agriculture Internet of Things: Venture Investment 63

2.4.4 Agriculture Internet of Things (IoT) Technology 64

2.4.5 IoT Crop Water Management 66

2.5 Agricultural Robotics 66

2.6 Harvests and Crop Production 69

2.7 Digital Farming 70

2.8 Robotic Agricultural Self Driving Tractor Regional Market Segments 72

2.8.1 Tractor Units with Self-Driving Features 77

2,4,1 Planting Equipment 80

2.9 Agricultural Tractor Robots Pricing 84

2.10 Agricultural Tractor Robots Regional Market Segments 85

2.10.1 AGCO 86

2.10.2 Japan 88

2.10.3 Sicily Tractor Harvesting 89

3. Agricultural Tractor Robots Research and Technology 92

3.1 Farm Tractor Auto-Steer Technology 92

3.1.1 The Future of Swarms 96

3.2 Technologies In Precision Agriculture 99

3.2.1 Robotic Tractor Advanced Sensors and Guidance Systems 100

3.2.2 Precise Control Provided by Autonomous Tractors 100

3.2.3 Autonomous Tractor Connectivity Made Practical 101

3.2.4 Mobile Devices 104

3.2.5 Robotics 105

3.3 Agricultural Robot Technologies 106

3.4 An Electronic System Improves Different Agriculture Processes 109

4. Agricultural Tractor Robots Company Profiles 111

4.1 Adigo Field Flux Robot 111

4.2 AGCO 112

4.2.1 AGCO Brands 113

4.2.2 AGCO Fendt GuideConnect System 113

4.2.3 AGCO Fendt Technology Ahead of The Legislation 114

4.2.4 AGCO Revenue 114

4.2.5 Arco Regional 117

4.2.6 2017 Global Harvest 118

4.2.7 ARCO Sales by Product 118

4.2.8 ARCO GuideConnect 120

4.2.9 ARCO Fendt GuideConnect 122

4.2.10 ARCO Future of Swarms 124

4.2.11 ARCO Fendt Farm Equipment 125

4.2.12 AGCO Agricultural Tractor Challenges 126

4.2.13 ARCO Valtra 130

4.3 Autonomous Tractor Corp. (ATC) 130

4.4 AutoProbe 132

4.4.1 AutoProbe Precision Agriculture High Quality Soil Sample 132

4.5 CNH Global (Case IH) 134

4.5.1 Case IH Seedbed 136

4.5.2 Case IH Seedbed, From Surface to Floor 137

4.5.3 Case IH Greater Convenience And Durability 139

4.5.4 Case IH Precision Disk 140

4.6 Chinese Agricultural Robots 142

4.7 Claas 143

4.8 Clearpath Robotics Grizzly RUV 145

4.9 John Deere 148

4.9.1 Deere & Company Revenue 149

4.9.2 John Deere Combines with Self-Driving Features 151

4.9.3 John Deere Commercially-Available Tractor Machines With Autonomous Features 152

4.9.4 John Deere Autonomous Mower 153

4.9.5 Deere Smaller Tractors Autonomous Driving in Groups 154

Continue @…



