Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Outlook to 2027 – Lead by Zodiac Aerospace, Jamco, AIM Aviation Limited, DYNAMO Aviation, Aerolux and AeroAid

Aircraft galley equipment are deployed in different types of aircraft such as very large body, narrow-body, and wide-body for providing best services to their customers. These equipment helps in providing better galley services such as serving passengers with fresh food and drinks. There different types of galley inserts available in the market such as non-electric insert, and electric insert. Some of the major driver which fuels the aircraft galley equipment market in the forecast period are mounting demand for aircraft, growing demand for lightweight galley equipment as well as rise in demand for galley customization as per customer preference.

The increasing acceptance of low-cost carriers for personal and commercial purposes and the market players are facing a continuous challenge of reducing size and weight of galley equipment are some of the factors which may hamper the aircraft galley equipment market. However, the mounting technological advancement, and the growing requirement of customized galley and modular galley equipment are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of aircraft galley equipment in the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. AEGIS Power Systems, Inc.

2. Hamilton Sundstrand Corp.

3. B/E Aerospace, Inc.

4. Diehl Aerospace GmbH

5. Zodiac Aerospace

6. Jamco Corporation

7. AIM Aviation Limited

8. DYNAMO Aviation

9. Aerolux Ltd.

10. AeroAid Ltd.

The “Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft galley equipment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global aircraft galley equipment market with detailed market segmentation by fit, inserts, application, and geography. The global aircraft galley equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the aircraft galley equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft galley equipment market based on fit, inserts, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall aircraft galley equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The aircraft galley equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

