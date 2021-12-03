Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016 to 2025
Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 650 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Healthcare organizations are investing heavily on information technology and are actively looking forward utilized big data capabilities for effective functioning. Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is expected bring revolutionary changes in terms of reduction in terms of healthcare cost reduction and quality treatment.
The objective of the study is define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast the values tthe coming eight years. The report is designed tincorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micrmarkets for stakeholders tinvest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Request For Free Sample Report:
Components:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Technology:
- Deep Learning
- Querying Method
- Natural Language Processing
- Context Aware Processing
Application:
- Patient Data and Risk Analysis
- Lifestyle Management and Monitoring
- Precision Medicine
- In-Patient Care and Hospital Management
- Medical Imaging and Diagnosis
- Drug Discovery
- Virtual Assistant
- Wearables
- Research
End-User:
- Providers
- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
- Accountable Care Organization and Managed Care Organization
- Patients
- Payers
Regions:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015
- Base year – 2016
- Forecast period – 2017 t2025
KeyPlayers
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:
- Intel Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Google Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- General Vision, Inc.
- Next IT Corp
- Others
Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading tmarket consolidation.
Target Audience of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
