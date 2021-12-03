Benefit of early diagnosis and screening of diseases is luring demand in the Genetic testing market

‘Genetic Testing Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.

Genetic Testing Market Outlook

Genetic testing has considerably garnered demand because of the importance of early disease diagnosis and genetic disorders treatment, the growing need for personalized medicine, increasing the application of genetic tests in oncology and the rising awareness of prognosis and predictive screening.

It is restrained by high development cost, assumed genetic test risks and lack of skilled professionals.

Global Genetic Testing Market Segmentation

Types of Genetic Testing: Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Forensic Testing, New Born Screening, Prenatal Screening, Predictive and Pre-symptomatic Screening, and Others.

This report segments the market based on a sample collected into Blood, Hair, Saliva, Tumors, and Others.

Based on the type of technology, the market is divided into Biochemical Genetic Testing, Chromosomal Genetic Testing, Molecular Genetic Testing.

This report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Genetic Testing Companies and Competition

The Global Genetic Testing Market share is divided predominantly between the following players: Ranomics, Biocartis SA, Applied Biosystems, Inc., and Celera Group, Daan Diagnostics Ltd, Genentech, Inc., Eastern Biotech, DNAFit, Perkinelmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., DNA CONSULTANTS and Sorenson Genomics, LLC.

Government Initiatives in the Global Genetic Testing Market

Government promotions are one of the significant factors driving Genetic Testing Market.

These include launching a large number of PGx test & drugs, controlling the level of genetic disorders, and integrating advanced technologies to meet the needs of patients.

In January 2015, the Obama Administration launched a plan called “Precision Medicine Initiative” to accumulate genetic data, analyze genetic makeup and identify causes for genetic diseases.

