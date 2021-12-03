Butyl Rubber Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2018–2023

Butyl Rubber Market Information- by Types (Regular Butyl Rubber, Chlorinated Butyl Rubber, Brominated Butyl Rubber), Application (Adhesives, Sealant for Rubber Roof Repair, Tubeless Tire Liners, Medicine Bottles, Mechanical Goods, and Others), End User (Automotive Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Consumer Products, Rubber Industries, Construction Industries, and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Butyl rubber demand is getting augmented in the global tire making industry. Butyl elastic tics the vast majority of the boxes as a crude material for tire fabricating. Thus, it is one of the most highly sought-after material in the business. Tires made of butyl rubbers have an excellent inflation pressure retention, which makes them a favored tire solution for different sorts of vehicles including commercial and passenger vehicles. The application of butyl rubber could be seen in industries like aeronautics, pharmaceuticals, and construction. A portion of its intrinsic properties, for example, toughness, durability and high perseverance makes it suitable for different types of modern application. The standpoint towards the global butyl rubber market stays positive for the following couple of years. The global butyl rubber market is expected to reach the market value of USD 5,916.6 Mn during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global butyl rubber market is divided on the basis of its type, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified into Bromobutyl, Intoregular Butyl and Chlorobutyl. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into Industrial and medical gloves, Tires and Tubes, Adhesive and Sealants, Pharmaceuticals.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global butyl rubber market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Reliance Industries Limited, Zhejiang Cenway New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd, and Exxon Mobile Corporation, JSR Corporation, Arlanxeo, Sibur International GmbH, China Petrochemical Corporation, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, among others are the major players in the global butyl rubber market.

