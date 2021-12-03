Cell Culture Market: Diverse application of stem cells are driving the market growth

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Cell Culture Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

Cell Culture Market Dynamics

The surge in demand for monoclonal antibodies and funding from government & non-government organizations for cell-based research are amplifying the growth of the market.

In October 2018, California Institute Of Regenerative Medicine granted 5.1 million for UCLA Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research and the Stein Eye Institute for development of novel therapy for blinding retinal conditions.

Cell Culture Market Segmentation

Global cell culture market is segmented by product type, application and end users. Product type includes body equipment and consumables, equipment includes bioreactors, vessels, plates, incubator, cell counter, and storage equipment.

The consumables include reagents, media, sera, antibiotic, and others. The application includes biopharmaceuticals & therapeutics, stem cell research, and cancer research, drug development, neurobiology research, vaccine production, immunology, and others.

Stem cell research dominates the global cell culture market over the forecast period due to increase in approvals of clinical trials in stem cells research, growing demand for regenerative treatment option and R&D initiatives to develop therapeutic options for chronic diseases.

According to Alliance For Regenerative Medicine Q2 results in 2018, approximately 997 clinical trials testing in cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue culture are in progress, and more than half of them are trying to treat cancer.

Cell Culture Market Regional Share

The global cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global cell culture market due to growing awareness about the benefits offered from the cell culture-based vaccines, growing preference for single used technologies, launch of advanced cell culture products and shift from labour intensive approach to vaccine development to culture-based systems by key players in research and development expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Cell Culture Market Company Trends

New Product launches, acquisitions and strategic collaboration between key players and government organizations for new therapy center establishments are driving the global cell culture market.

In February 2018, Merck made a strategic agreement with Incheon Free Economic Zone to build a cell culture therapy in South Korea.

Major market players in the Cell Culture Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, GE Healthcare, Corning, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, ABM Industries, Irvine Scientific, Miltenyi Biotech and Others.

