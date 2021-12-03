Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market valued approximately USD 906 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising data generation through adoption of endpoint devices such as smart phones, laptops, IPod, USB, CDS and others are expected to fuel the market growth. Rapid adoption of smart phones and computers for sharing information and internet access results into unstructured and unregulated data sets that leads to emergence of endpoint security services. Cloud endpoint security services and solutions is expected to overcome the security problems. According to global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches was from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, growing data breaches across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the cloud endpoint protection market is segmented into component, solution, service, organization size and vertical. On the basis of solution, market is segmented into antivirus, anti-spyware, firewall, endpoint device control, anti-phishing, endpoint application control and others. Endpoint device control is the fastest growing service segment due to the increase in adoption of removable media such as hard-drives, CD, USBs, I-Pod and others that possess data loss to the company. On the basis of service, market is segmented into managed services, training, consulting and integration, maintenance and support. Maintenance and support is the fastest growing service segment, as it facilitate upgrades to the existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products such updates provides advanced security from upcoming attacks and ensures security to endpoints. Organization size segment is further divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Further vertical segment compromises of banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media and entertainment, government and defense and others.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global cloud endpoint protection market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as rising government initiatives and support for the adoption of cloud endpoint protection services, rising number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices having access to critical enterprise data have created a huge demand for endpoint security solutions in the market are driving the growth of North America cloud endpoint protection market

The leading market players mainly include-

Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Avast, Sentinelone, Bitdefender, Commvault, Carbon Black, Fireeye, Cososys, Malwarebytes, K7 Computing, F-Secure Corporation, Crowdstrike

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Antivirus

Anti-Spyware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Anti-Phishing

Endpoint Application Control

Others

By Service type:

Managed Services

Training, Consulting and Integration

Maintenance and Support

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

