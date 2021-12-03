Copper Foils Market: 2018 To 2023 Status And Trend By Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Copper foil is a flat-rolled sheet of copper obtained by different processes such as rolling, hammering and electrolysis. Foil is available in various thickness ranges depending on the end-use application. Copper foil is used in various applications in different end-use industries, of which electronics and automotive accounts for a major market share.

According to the analysis, the global copper foils market is projected to register 10.31% CAGR to reach USD 17,321.8 million by the end of 2023. The global copper foils market has been segmented by type and application. Based on type, the global copper foils market has been segmented into biocides & anti-scalants, acid membrane cleaners, and alkaline membrane cleaners. By application, the global copper foils market has been divided into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building & construction, and others.The growing demand for electric vehicles on account of rising crude oil prices, rapid development in the electrical and electronic industry, and a surge in automotive production are the factors that drive the market growth. In addition, the rise in hybrid vehicles, especially in the European market, is likely to augment the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of copper foils in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and lithium-ion batteries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers of copper foils.The rising sale of electric vehicles in countries such as the US, China, Japan, Spain, the UK, Germany, Belgium, and France are likely to boost the production of copper foils. Moreover, the growing adoption of copper foils in lithium-ion batteries used in laptops, cell phones, and consumer electronics is expected to drive the market. The growing demand for innovative products at a relatively lower cost with improved product quality and performance are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Due to the excellent physical and mechanical properties possessed by copper foils such as elongation, tensile strength, high electroconductivity, and corrosion resistance, among others. The copper and copper alloy foils are widely used in an array of applications in the electronics and electrical industry such as PCB, PWB (Printed Wiring Boards), cable wrapping, and building wiring. In line with the rapid industrialization and urbanization, there is a substantial need for power supply, and to address the demand, more power transmission units are being installed. Thus, the increasing consumption of copper foils in the power generation industry is expected to propel the demand for copper foils. Also, the developing economies have witnessed substantial GDP growth in the recent past, which in turn has resulted in a rise in disposable income and increased consumer spending on leisure products and white goods. For instance, the demand for consumer electronics has witnessed significant growth in the developing markets and consumers tend to spend significant amount on different types of electronic devices such as smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronics. Thus, increased spending on consumer electronics will have positive growth prospects for copper foils market.However, the availability of substitutes is expected to hamper the growth of the market for copper foil to an extent.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global copper foils market has been studied across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The market in Asia-Pacific accounted for a 53.3% share and it is expected to reach USD 9,648.7 million by the end of 2023. This market growth can be attributed to the rapid urbanization leading to rising demand for electronics products among consumers. The shift in electronic production to countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are expected to drive regional market growth. Europe and North America witnessed significant growth owing to the growth of the end-use industries in the region along with the presence of a considerable number of producers. The market in Latin America is expected to register a 9.23% CAGR by the end of 2023 on account of the industrialization in the region.

Segmentation

The global copper foils market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global copper foils market has been segmented into electrodeposited copper foil and rolled copper foils. The electrodeposited copper foil segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected to reach USD 11,158.0 million by the end of 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for electrodeposited copper foil applications in rigid circuits and batteries. Furthermore, increasing PCB production in consumer electronics has led to strong demand for electrodeposited copper foil, thereby expected to drive the global copper foil market.

Based on application, the global copper foils market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building & construction, and others. The electrical & electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the global copper foils market and was valued at USD 4,489.7 million in 2018. The automotive market is expected to reach USD 5,457.6 million by 2023, owing to the rising population, growth of the housing market and steadily improving the economy.

The global copper foils market has been analyzed across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global copper foils market are Amari Copper Alloy ltd. (England), Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (US), Arcotech Ltd. (India), Civen Metal Material (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (China), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), Carl Schlenk AG (Germany), Lamineries Matthey (Switzerland), Rogers Corporation (US), Krishna Copper Private Limited (India), and Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd (India).

Key Findings

• As per MRFR analysis, global copper foil market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.31%, to be valued at USD 17,321.8 million by the end of 2023.

• Based on type, the global copper foils market has been segmented into electrodeposited copper foil and rolled copper foils. The electrodeposited copper foil segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected to reach USD 11,158.0 million by the end of 2023. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for electrodeposited copper foil applications in rigid circuits and batteries.

• Based on application, the global copper foils market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building & construction, and others. The electrical & electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the global copper foils market and was valued at USD 4,489.7 million in 2018. The rising demand for consumer electronics and investments in EV battery production plants are some of the factors expected to drive the demand.

• Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the global copper foil market, owing to the presence of many PCB producers in the region along with the EVs market boom in China. In addition, the bolstering growth of the electrical and electronic industry in the region and increasing exports from the region is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. Europe is trailing behind the Asia-Pacific regional market.

