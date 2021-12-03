Digital Signature Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2014-2022 | Ascertia, Adobe Systems, DocuSign, Entrust Datacard Group, eSignLive by VASCO, Gemalto N.V., IdenTrust, Kofax Limited (A Lexmark Company), RPost Technologies

Digital Signature Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Education, Human Resource, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare & Life Science, Real Estate)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

A digital signature refers to a set of algorithms and encryption protections used to determine the authenticity of a document or software. In simpler terms, a digital signature is a complicated way to verify that a document hasn’t been tampered with during transit between sender and signer.

The global digital signature market is driven by factors such as technological advancements, increased penetration of smartphones, surge in online transactions, low costs of cloud computing platforms, and high penetration of internet worldwide. The other contributing factors include high acceptance of digital signatures in internal processes or communication in enterprises, enhanced operational efficiency, reduced turnaround time, and reduction in costs due to implementation of digital signatures, and growing need for data security and authentication on account of increase in cyber-attacks. However, resistance to adapt the existing applications or systems for the implementation of digital signatures and heavy investment hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, innovation in technology, increase in adoption of hybrid platforms, and new legislations promoting the use of digital signature are expected to supplement the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ascertia, Adobe Systems, Inc., DocuSign, Entrust Datacard Group, eSignLive by VASCO, Gemalto N.V., IdenTrust Inc., Kofax Limited (A Lexmark Company), RPost Technologies, Secured Signing Limited

The global digital signature market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on the type of component, the global digital signature industry is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on the deployment type, the market broadly categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. According to the industry vertical, digital signature industry is segmented into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), education, government, healthcare & life science, IT & telecommunication, real estate, human resource, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth analysis of the global digital signature market is provided in the report to understand the market dynamics.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations for the period of 2014-2022 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the digital signature industry, and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments.

Comprehensive analyses of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analyses of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analyses of leading players operating in the digital signature industry are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies adopted by these companies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches.

