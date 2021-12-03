Easy access to genome profiling to accelerate the Bioinformatics Market growth

The new research report by DataM Intelligence titled ‘Global Bioinformatics Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ analyses the scope and trends prevailing in this industry.

Bioinformatics Market Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global bioinformatics market is driven by the accelerating growth of proteomics and genomics due to the increasing demand for the large-scale study of proteins and protein sequencing as well as nucleic acid.

The growing research on molecular biology and drug discovery and the rising demand for personalized medicine are other growth factors. With the number of collaborations between companies and research institutes rising along with increase initiatives from governments and private organizations further improving the market.

However, the lack of well-defined standards of common data formats for the integration of data along with the lack of user-friendly tools and data complexity concerns may be expected to restrain the market growth.

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation Analysis

By product, the global bioinformatics market is segmented into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and services. The knowledge management tools and services are two critical segments of this market.

By application, the market concerning healthcare is mainly divided into medicine, genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, cheminformatics, and others. Genomics and proteomics hold substantial shares in the bioinformatics market particularly after the completion of the Human Genome Project and the Human Proteome Project.

This project generated a vast amount of data which gave a new perspective to the profiling of proteomic and genomic analyses.

Bioinformatics Market Geographical Share

North America accounts for the largest share in the global bioinformatics market for the year 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. As the region is a technologically advanced and with a developed nation such as the U.S., the ever-growing demand for bioinformatics across genomics and proteomics research and the broad base of significant market players and research institutes in the region contribute to its market expansion.

Bioinformatics Industry Competitive Trends

Several companies have adopted mergers and collaborations to help them to stand out as strong competitors in the market and also expand the global bioinformatics market. New and innovative product launches are other strategy adopted by the leading players to improve their market presence.

January 2019, OncoCyte Corporation, a developer of novel, non-invasive tests for the early detection of cancer, has transitioned to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Ion GeneStudio S5 next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform for targeted sequencing.

