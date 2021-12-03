Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by Cosmetic Ingredients Market by 2025

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global cosmetics ingredients market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the projected period. This study analyses the market dynamics and trends in all the seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the cosmetics ingredients market over the forecast period.

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the cosmetics ingredients market. Growing awareness towards appearance, grooming and increasing disposable income are cumulatively anticipated to result in increased demand for cosmetics ingredients.

These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the cosmetics ingredients market over the next five to six years. Increasing demand for skin care and hair care ingredients such as the surfactant, emollient, and polymer, particularly specialty cosmetic ingredients such as antimicrobial and UV absorber across the globe, is expected to drive the growth of the cosmetics ingredients market during the forecast period.

The cosmetics ingredients market report starts with an overview of the cosmetics ingredients market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes PMR’s analyses of the key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply, demand and economy sides, which are influencing the cosmetics ingredients market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the cosmetic ingredients market report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into surfactant, emollient, polymer, oleochemical, botanical extract, rheology modifier, preservatives, emulsifier and stabiliser and others (vitamin and minerals). On the basis of application, cosmetics ingredients market is segmented into skin care, hair care, make up, fragrance, oral care and others, including shaving products. On the basis of functionality, cosmetics ingredients market is segmented into cleansing agents & foamers, aroma, moisturising, specialty, and others including colour. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for cosmetics ingredients across the globe.

As highlighted earlier, the cosmetics ingredients market is segmented on the basis of end user and regions. All these segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive. The subsequent sections provide detailed analysis on end user and regions. This section provides detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity, and BPS analysis.

The next section of the report highlights cosmetics ingredients demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the cosmetics ingredients ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global cosmetics ingredients market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the cosmetics ingredients market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by product type, application, and functionality and by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cosmetics ingredients market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the cosmetics ingredients market size, we have also considered revenue generated by the cosmetics ingredients manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the cosmetics ingredients market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the cosmetics ingredients market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

As previously highlighted, the cosmetics ingredients market is split into a number of segments. All the segments are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global cosmetics ingredients market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of the absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global cosmetics ingredients market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in cosmetics ingredients product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are cosmetics ingredients manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers, specific to a market segment in the cosmetics ingredients value chain and potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the cosmetics ingredients market place. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the cosmetics ingredients space.

Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers are BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Croda International Plc., The Dow Chemical Company, and Eastman Chemical Company. Key end-use companies identified for cosmetics ingredients include L’Oréal International, Unilever, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., COTY Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Company.