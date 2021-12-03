Fiberglass Pipes Market 2019 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue With Leading Players Overview| Regional Forecast By 2022

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Leading players profiled in the fiberglass pipes market include Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd (China), Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd. (India), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), Hengrun Group Co., Ltd. (China), National Oilwell Varco (US), Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (Saudi Arabia), HOBAS (Austria), Graphite India Limited (India), Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory (UAE), and Sarplast SA (Switzerland).

Market Analysis

The fiberglass pipes market is poised to have a notable growth at an impressive CAGR over the predicted years (2019-2024). Fiber glass pipes simply put are composite products that are made from glass fiber reinforcements that are enclosed with thermosetting resin. Chief among the factors that has resulted in the popularity and increased usage of fiberglass pipes over traditional pipes include reduced maintenance cost, reduced installation costs, ease of installation, good mechanical properties, dimensional stability high strength-to-weight ratio and overall durability during extreme conditions. Another benefit of using fiberglass pipes is that they have a smooth inner surface which helps in smooth internal bore, create better flow of service liquid and also resists scale-deposits. Owing to its alluring features, fiberglass pipes finds wide application in irrigation, sewage, chemicals and oil and gas. In comparison to traditional pipes, the fiberglass pipes are virtually inert and have low density, high tensile strength, high durability and superior strength. Besides, they possess better mechanical properties which ensures extended product life. The specialty of fiberglass pipes is that they do not have joints or welds, due to which there are lesser chances for punctures and cracks.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the fiberglass pipes market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include growing demand for pipes that are fire retardant, lightweight and has high stiffness and high corrosion resistance, demand for pipes that are easy to install, is flexible for producing complex shapes and has various diameters to cater to the various demands of the customers and has low maintenance cost, high demand in emerging economies, burgeoning demand for water and sewage management applications, growing oil and gas production and lesser chances of punctures and cracks. On the contrary, stringent rules on the usage of fiberglass pipes and high price of material are factors which may obstruct the growth of the fiberglass pipes market over the predicted years.

May 2019– Ashghal is renovating pumping stations for upgrading sewage treatment network at Al Rayyan, AI Messila, AI Mansoura and New Salata pumping stations. At the time of the implementation, the company is also supporting various local manufacturers via making utilization of materials that are locally made such as reinforced steel, concrete, GRP pipes, precast manholes and others.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the fiberglass pipes market on the basis of type, fiber type and end-use.

Based on type, it is segmented into GRP pipes, GRE pipes and others. Of these, GRE pipes will have the largest share in the market over the predicted years owing to its use in numerous offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration as well as production.

Based on Fiber type, the fiberglass pipes market is segmented into R-glass, S-glass, T-glass, E-glass and others. Of these, E-glass segment will dominate the market over the predicted years.

Based on end-use, it is segmented into irrigation, sewage, chemicals, oil and gas and others. Of these, oil and gas will lead the market over the predicted years.

Regional Analysis

By region, the fiberglass pipes market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Rest of the World, Europe and Asia Pacific. Of these, the APAC region will sway the market over the predicted years owing to constant boost in infrastructure projects. In India and China, the growing emphasis on creating urban structures, industrial and chemical applications and waste water are propelling the market growth. Various industries are relocating to such areas owing to soaring demand for products and decreased labor cost. This trend is predicted to be seen in the Rest of the World with the increasing demand for wastewater and water applications owing to increasing urban population. Europe and North America are predicted to hold their position owing to the growing oil & gas exploration and shale gas activities. This is anticipated to boost the fiberglass pipes market growth.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Fiberglass Pipes Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.



Study Objectives of Global Fiber Glass Pipes Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global fiberglass pipes market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global fiberglass pipes market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material type, product, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global fibre glass pipes market

