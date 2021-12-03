Flavoured Water Market Share, Size and Forecast 2025

Marketresearchnest.Com has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Flavoured Water Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the Flavoured Water with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment. The research study examines the Flavoured Water on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Flavored water is a type of drink which contains various enhancing ingredients such as minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Flavored water is considered better and healthier than soft drinks, and has lesser calorie content as compared to carbonated drinks and juices. It comes in different flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is categorized into two types such as still flavored water and sparkling flavored water.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. Urbanization has led to extensive changes in the way of life and dietary habits of individuals all over the world. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of people with health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Therefore, consumers are becoming more health conscious and are not opting for artificially flavored and carbonated drinks. Flavored water contains vitamins and minerals. Refreshment and taste of flavored water are the major drivers of the market.

The key players covered in this study

Coca-Cola

Hint

Nestle

PepsiCo

Ayala

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Kraft Heinz

New York Spring Water

Sunny Delight Beverages

Market size by Type

Still Flavored Water

Sparkling Flavored Water

Market size by Applications

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Other

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Flavoured Water status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Flavoured Water manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flavoured Water are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

