Genomics Market Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends & Technological Advancement by 2027

The global genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025.

Genomics market is segmented by technology, product & services, application and end user. Global genomics market, based on technology was segmented into sequencing, microarray, PCR, nucleic acid extraction and purification, and others. Global genomics market, based on the product & services was segmented into instruments/systems, consumables, and services. The genomics market, based on application was segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, precision/personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research and others. The genomics market is bifurcated on basis of end user such research centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users.

The top 10 industry players operating in the market of genomics across the globe includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., and Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher, and GE Healthcare. For instance, in October 2017, MGI Tech, a subsidiary corporation of BGI, launched two new next generation genetic sequencers, MGISEQ-2000 and MGISEQ-200 in Shenzhen, China. MGI also launched a modular NGS workstation, MGIFLP along with other products. And the launch expanded the business of the company in global genomics market.

The genomics is defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. The concept of genomics is aimed to understand the architecture of the genome which is comprised of the deoxyribo nucleic acid (DNA), ribo nucleic acid (RNA) and proteins. Genomics is meant to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the genomics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the genomics market by technology, product & services, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting genomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key genomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

