Global 20700 Lithium Battery Depth Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell. Cells with a cylindrical shape are made in a characteristic “swiss roll” manner, which means it is a single long sandwich of positive electrode, separator, negative electrode and separator rolled into a single spool. The main disadvantage of this method of construction is that the cell will have a higher series inductance.
The global 20700 Lithium Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 20700 Lithium Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 20700 Lithium Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Panasonic(Sanyo)
Samsung SDI
LG Chem
Sony
Wanxiang(A123 Systems)
Hitachi
Tianjin Lishen
Hefei Guoxuan
Dongguan Large Electronics
OptimumNano
DLG Electronics
Zhuoneng New Energy
CHAM BATTERY
Padre Electronic
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
LiCoO2 Battery
NMC/NCA Battery
LiFePO4 Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Power Banks
Laptop Battery Packs
Electric Vehicles
Flashlights
Cordless Power Tools
Others
