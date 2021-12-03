Global Aluminium Sulphate Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aluminium-sulphate-competition-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Aluminum sulfate is a chemical compound with the formula Al2(SO4)3. It is soluble in water and is mainly used as a flocculating agent in the purification of drinking water and waste water treatment plants, and also in paper manufacturing.
Aluminum sulfate industry concentration is relatively low. Chemtrade is the largest aluminium sulphate manufacturer after the acquisition of General Chemical.
There are two types of aluminum sulfate: common grade and iron free grade. Iron free grade aluminum sulfate is suitable for use in some high quality papers production. Iron free grade aluminum sulfate occupied about a quarter of global total aluminum sulfate production.
Aluminum sulfate is mainly used in paper production and water treatment. About half of total aluminum sulfate production is used in the paper-making. And paper production and water treatment together occupied more than 90% aluminum sulfate.
The global Aluminium Sulphate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aluminium Sulphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminium Sulphate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Chemtrade
General Chemical
GEO
Nippon Light Metal
C&S Chemical
USALCO
Feralco
Drury
ECO Services
Affinity Chemical
Southern Ionics
Thatcher
GAC Chemical
Holland Company
Kemira
Nankai
Aluminium Chemicals
IAI
Sanfeng
Guangzheng Aluminum
Jianheng Industrial
Dazhong
Zibo Landing Chemical
Win-Win Chemicals
Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate
Xinfumeng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Common Grade
Iron Free Grade
Segment by Application
Pulp and Paper
Water Treatment
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aluminium-sulphate-competition-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com