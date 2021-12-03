Global Aluminium Sulphate Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum sulfate is a chemical compound with the formula Al2(SO4)3. It is soluble in water and is mainly used as a flocculating agent in the purification of drinking water and waste water treatment plants, and also in paper manufacturing.

Aluminum sulfate industry concentration is relatively low. Chemtrade is the largest aluminium sulphate manufacturer after the acquisition of General Chemical.

There are two types of aluminum sulfate: common grade and iron free grade. Iron free grade aluminum sulfate is suitable for use in some high quality papers production. Iron free grade aluminum sulfate occupied about a quarter of global total aluminum sulfate production.

Aluminum sulfate is mainly used in paper production and water treatment. About half of total aluminum sulfate production is used in the paper-making. And paper production and water treatment together occupied more than 90% aluminum sulfate.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemtrade

General Chemical

GEO

Nippon Light Metal

C&S Chemical

USALCO

Feralco

Drury

ECO Services

Affinity Chemical

Southern Ionics

Thatcher

GAC Chemical

Holland Company

Kemira

Nankai

Aluminium Chemicals

IAI

Sanfeng

Guangzheng Aluminum

Jianheng Industrial

Dazhong

Zibo Landing Chemical

Win-Win Chemicals

Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate

Xinfumeng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Common Grade

Iron Free Grade

Segment by Application

Pulp and Paper

Water Treatment

Others

