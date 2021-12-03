Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Chips Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Analog to digital converters (ADC) is an electric component that translates analog signals, physical world signals such as pressure, temperature, current, voltage, distance or light intensity into a digital representation of that signal which can be stored, manipulated, computed, and processed. Analog to digital converters are used to convert signals from analog to digital signals so that the signals can be read by the digital devices.
The global Analog-to-Digital Converter Chips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Analog-to-Digital Converter Chips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Analog-to-Digital Converter Chips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Analog Devices
Microchip Technology
Sony Corporation
Maxim Integrated
Adafruit Industries
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Asahi Kasei Microdevices Co.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
National Instruments
Diligent
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
8-bit
10-bit
12-bit
14-bit
16-bit
Segment by Application
Audio Application
Video Application
Mechanical Application
