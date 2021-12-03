Global Anthracite Market Analysis & Forecast 2019
the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Anthracite, commonly known as hard coal, has the highest carbon content, the fewest impurities, and the highest calorific content of all types of coal. Anthracite has advantage characteristics, such as coal-low sulfur, high carbon content and minimal impurities, etc. Anthracite is a critical input in the production of electricity industry, chemical industry, cement industry and steel industry.
At present, the production of anthracite is distributed evenly in China, USA, Russia, Australia, Vietnam, North Korea and Ukraine. China is the largest production country of anthracite in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 73.35% in the global production market in 2016.
The global Anthracite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Anthracite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anthracite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Siberian Anthracite
Reading Anthracite Coal
Blaskchak Coal Corporation
Robindale Energy & Associated Companies
Atlantic Coal Plc
Xcoal
Celtic Energy
Sadovaya Group
VostokCoal
Atrum
DTEK
Anju Coal Mine
VINACOMIN
Yangquan Coal Industry
Jingmei Group
Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group
Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group
China Shenhua
Feishang Group
Ningxia TLH Group
Lanhua
Shenhuo
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lump Anthracite
Anthracite Fines
Segment by Application
Electricity Industry
Chemical Industry
Cement Industry
Steel Industry
Other
