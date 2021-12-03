Global Automotive Chassis Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% During 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Automotive Chassis Market – By Component Type (Tie-Rods, Stabilizer Links, Suspension Ball Joints Cross-Axis Joints, Control Arms, Kn,uckles & Hubs, Others), By Chassis Positioning (Front Axle, Rear Axle, Corner Modules, Others), By Vehicle Type (Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Others), By Chassis Type (Backbone Chassis, Ladder Chassis, Monocoque Chassis, Modular Chassis, Others), By Material Type (High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy, Mild Steel, Carbon Fiber Composite, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Automotive Chassis Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The automotive chassis market is estimated to mask a CAGR of 5.8% during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD 76.3 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach a notable valuation by the end of the forecast period. The chassis is a framework on which various parts of the automotive are mounted that supports all the body parts of the vehicle. The automotive chassis provides the strength to support a vehicle’s components according to the payload placed upon it. The quality of the chassis enhances fuel efficiency and improve the quality of the vehicle.

Growth Drivers and Restraints

In this advanced technological era, an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles is boosting the market growth of automotive chassis systems. Additionally, an increase in the price of the fuel is one of the major factors that have contributed to the growth of the electric vehicle in automotive chassis systems market. Soon, the adoption of the electric vehicle is going to increase at a significant rate due to greenhouse emission regulation. In the electric vehicle type, the skateboard chassis will gain a larger market share during the forecast period. Skateboard chassis consists of a frame that is used to hold the massive battery pack.

Furthermore, this chassis system can support different body styles for different applications. Moreover, the main factors that drive the growth of the automotive chassis systems market due to increase in innovations in product design and quality growing demand for automotive chassis systems base technology and consumers shift towards leisure lifestyles are forcing automobile companies on embedding features into their traditional cars. The vehicle materials like aluminum, carbon fiber, and magnesium, are used to reduce the weight without impacting the durability of the chassis. Additionally, in terms of raw material, the market for aluminum alloy is estimated to showcase the highest growth during the forecast period. As aluminum alloy vehicles are more environmentally friendly. During the forecast period, aluminum will gain a larger market share in comparison to other raw materials for manufacturing of chassis systems.

Furthermore, there are different types of chassis available in the market such as – Backbone Chassis, Ladder Chassis, Monocoque Chassis, and others. Among them, monocoque chassis is estimated to hold the largest market share in the automotive chassis systems market. As monocoque chassis makes the vehicles safer and fuel efficient with minimum emission, monocoque chassis is expected to grow a faster rate as compared with other types of chassis. Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the automotive chassis systems market and China is the strongest country for the automotive chassis in this region. Large population base has increased the automotive chassis activity in China and demand for lighter weight chassis has increased in recent years, which in turn allowing the country to dominate the automotive chassis market in Asia Pacific region. This factor is believed to drive the growth of the automotive chassis market in coming years. However, fluctuating prices of raw material might hinder the growth of the automotive chassis market.



Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of automotive chassis market with respect to following sub-markets:



By Component Type

– Tie-Rods

– Stabilizer Links

– Suspension Ball Joints

– Cross-Axis Joints

– Control Arms

– Knuckles & Hubs

– Others



By Chassis Positioning

– Front Axle

– Rear Axle

– Corner Modules

– Others

By Vehicle Type

– Cars

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Others

By Chassis Type

– Backbone Chassis

– Ladder Chassis

– Monocoque Chassis

– Modular Chassis

– Others

By Material Type

– High Strength Steel

– Aluminum Alloy

– Mild Steel

– Carbon Fiber Composite

– Others



By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– ZF Friedrichshafen

– Magna

– Schaeffler

– Aisin Seiki

– CIE Automotive

– Hyundai Mobis

– AL-KO Kober

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– BENTELER International Corporation

– Bosch

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as technology information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities. The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in automotive chassis market.

