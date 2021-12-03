Global Bitcoin Miner Depth Research Report 2019
Bitcoin mining is the process by which transactions are verified and added to the public ledger, known as the block chain, and also the means through which new bitcoin are released. Anyone with access to the internet and suitable hardware can participate in mining. The mining process involves compiling recent transactions into blocks and trying to solve a computationally difficult puzzle. The participant who first solves the puzzle gets to place the next block on the block chain and claim the rewards. The rewards, which incentivize mining, are both the transaction fees associated with the transactions compiled in the block as well as newly released bitcoin.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bitmain Technologies
Canaan Creative
Halong Mining
BitFury Group
ASICminer
Russian Miner Coin
Black Arrow
Innosilicon
Asg-Mining
Zhejiang Ebang Communication
Bittech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)
Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)
Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)
Others
Segment by Application
Self-Mining
Cloud Mining Services
Remote Hosting Services
Others
