Global Bitcoin Miner Depth Research Report 2019

Bitcoin mining is the process by which transactions are verified and added to the public ledger, known as the block chain, and also the means through which new bitcoin are released. Anyone with access to the internet and suitable hardware can participate in mining. The mining process involves compiling recent transactions into blocks and trying to solve a computationally difficult puzzle. The participant who first solves the puzzle gets to place the next block on the block chain and claim the rewards. The rewards, which incentivize mining, are both the transaction fees associated with the transactions compiled in the block as well as newly released bitcoin.

This report focuses on Bitcoin Miner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bitcoin Miner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bitmain Technologies

Canaan Creative

Halong Mining

BitFury Group

ASICminer

Russian Miner Coin

Black Arrow

Innosilicon

Asg-Mining

Zhejiang Ebang Communication

Bittech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

Others

Segment by Application

Self-Mining

Cloud Mining Services

Remote Hosting Services

Others

