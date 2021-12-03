Global Blenders & Juicers Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Blenders and juicers are two very different beasts, with two quite different purposes. They both process tasty fruit and veggies into a delicious, nutritious drink but the way they do it, and the end result, is not the same at all.

A juicer separates the fiber from the rest of the fruit or vegetables. This leaves only the juice for you to drink. The remaining fiber pulp is discarded. This means that you can pack more fruit or veggies in per cup and you get all your vitamins and nutrients in the most easily digestible form.

A blender processes the whole fruit or vegetable, including the fiber. This makes a thicker drink (usually called a smoothie) which takes longer to digest. You still get all the nutrients, but they are released more slowly. This satisfies your appetite and leaves you feel fuller for longer.

The technical barriers of blenders and juicers are high, and the core technology of blenders and juicers concentrates in relative large companies including Omega, Breville, Oster (Sunbeam), Hurom, Braun, Cuisinart, Joyoung, Supor, and Midea. These companies concentrate in China, Europe, and North America. China is the largest producer.

The global Blenders & Juicers market is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blenders & Juicers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blenders & Juicers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Omega

Breville

Oster(Sunbeam)

Hurom

Braun

Cuisinart

Kuvings

Philips

Panasonic

Electrolux

Joyoung

Supor

Midea

Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao)

SKG

Bear

ACA(Elec-Tech)

Deer

Xibeile(Shuai Jia)

Ouke

Hanssem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blenders

Juicers

Segment by Application

Commercial Consumption

Household Consumption

