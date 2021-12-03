Global Blockchain In Telecom Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 to 2024

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Global Blockchain in Telecom Market 2024 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

The Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2017 and 2024 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Global Blockchain in Telecom Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Blockchain, a decentralized solution originally developed for the cryptocurrency bitcoin, has evolved beyond its intended scope and offers several other opportunities in many sectors such as government BFSI, healthcare, education, IT & telecom, energy, and industrial. Blockchain can verify data in real time and thus helps in reducing fraud across various industries. Telecom operators are transforming themselves from legacy telecom service providers (TSP)s to service providers focusing on customer experience and core business segment.

The telecom industry involves many vendors, network providers, distributors, partners, VAS providers & customers and has the most complex operations framework. This creates challenges including transparency and trust issues among others, especially with the involvement of multiple entities. The blockchain technology can be applied to a variety of telecom processes, which can simplify day-to-day operations, increase security, and reduce operating costs.

Market Analysis

According to Research, the global blockchain in telecom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 77.9% during the forecast period to reach revenue of 1.37 billion by 2024. For increasing the overall revenue, profitability, and addressing the rising customer needs, traditional telecom companies are focusing on adopting blockchain technology to unlock new opportunities. Rising security concerns, demand for fraud management, and 5G implementation are few of the factors driving the growth of the blockchain in telecom market. The increasing number of blockchain consortia, such as Hyperledger, Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG), and many more, is also among the primary factors leading toward the growth of blockchain applications in telecom. For instance, the number of blockchain consortia increased from around 27 in 2017 to more than 60 in 2018.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides in-depth qualitative insights and validated market forecast or projections based on certain assumptions and historical data. The projections and trends featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendors portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, providers, applications, and organization size.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the blockchain in telecom market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include IBM, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, Huawei, BubbleTone, Clear, Guardtime, TBCASoft, and Filament among many others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

IBM, SAP, and Microsoft are the key players in the blockchain in telecom market. In 2018, Telefónica, a Spanish telecom company, partnered with IBM for using its blockchain technology for managing the international call traffic. IBM is working with Indian telecom firms and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for offering blockchain solutions and addressing problems of coordination between multiple parties in mobile number portability (MNP) and to Do Not Call (DNC) registries. In 2019, Tech Mahindra partnered with Microsoft in India for creating blockchain-based solutions for combating spam calls. In June 2018, Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunication company announced that it was working with SAP on blockchain technology for preventing hackers from accessing data on stolen phones.

The report also includes the complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the blockchain in telecom market during the forecast period. The high presence of key players offering blockchain in telecom solutions such as IBM, AWS, and Microsoft is the main factor leading to the growth in the North America region. The increasing number of partnerships in this region is also among the factors driving the growth of the market. Recently in January 2019, Synchronoss Technologies, a US-based provider of cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT products, and TBCASoft, Inc., a US-based innovator of cross-carrier blockchain platform technology announced their partnership for redefining telecom operators with blockchain.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the blockchain in telecom market. Blockchain can enable the telecom operators in generating a new layer of confidence on the Internet, based on the data itself. Blockchain helps in building a network of peers, which consist of service providers, vendors, telecom operators, and other parties for increasing the trust among different partners within the ecosystem. Blockchain helps telecom companies in generating new revenue opportunities and streamlining internal processes. Blockchain provides strong encryption to record and store the data on the network in a more secure and verifiable way. It makes the information transparent and tamper-proof. Blockchain technology is expected to help the telecom companies in bolstering their network security and reducing the operational costs. The report discusses the market in terms of providers, applications, orgnaization size, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Global Blockchain in Telecom Market over the period 2019-2026.

The Global Blockchain in Telecom Market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Global Blockchain in Telecom Market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

