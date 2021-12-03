Global Bunker Fuel Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

Fuel utilized by shipping companies for fueling their marine fleet is commonly referred to as bunker fuel. Currently, fuel oil is the most widely used bunker fuel. However, apart from fuel oil, other middle distillate fuels are also utilized as bunker fuels. Bunker fuel costs account for approximately 70% of the total voyage expenditure for a vessel and ship operators prefer purchasing bunker fuel from ports where the cost is lower.

At present, Southeast Asia, EU, the US, China and Japan have most of the refueling ports. Singapore port is the world largest refueling port. EU follows the Singapore bunker fuel market in terms of consumption with leading ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp, etc. The United States is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry. China is also being the main contributors to this industry with world leading ports like Shanghai Port and Shenzhen Port, etc.

In the bunker industry, there are two primary kinds of fuels currently being used; distillate fuel and residual fuel. Among the two, distillate fuel accounted for around 80.37% of global bunker consumption in 2015. In recent years, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a bunker fuel also gets much attentions in the bunker fuel market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Exxon Mobil

World Fuel Services

BP

Shell

China Marine Bunker

Bunker Holding

Total Marine Fuel

Chemoil

Bright Oil

Sinopec

Gazpromneft

GAC

China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)

Southern Pec

Lukoil-Bunker

Alliance Oil Company

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Segment by Application

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Others

