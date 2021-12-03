Global Chlorella Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chlorella is a round, green, single-cell microalgae, which grows in both fresh and salt water. The species has existed for more than three billion years, and has the ability to multiply quickly and survive in extreme environmental conditions.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Chlorella Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 54.4% of the revenue market. Regionally, China (Include Taiwan) is the biggest production area of Chlorella, also the leader in the whole Chlorella.

Second, the production of chlorella increases from 3870.78 MT in 2011 to 5279.53 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 6.07%.

Third, China (Include Taiwan) occupied 73.46% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Japan and Europe, which respectively have around 16.15% and 4.82% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 27.04% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Japan shared 24.23% of global total.

The global Chlorella market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chlorella volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chlorella market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FEMICO

Taiwan Chlorella

Vedan

Febico

Wilson

Gong Bih

Yaeyama

Sun Chlorella

King Dnarmsa

Lvanqi

Wuli Lvqi

Tianjian

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chlorella Vulgaris

Chlorella Pyrenoidosa

Chlorella Ellipsoidea

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

