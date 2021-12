Global Fingerprint Identification Systems Industry Professional Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fingerprint Identification System is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual. The current version of AFIS has been in use only for a few years and has revolutionized the way matches are made. Automated fingerprint identification systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies for criminal identification initiatives, the most important of which include identifying a person suspected of committing a crime or linking a suspect to other unsolved crimes.

This report focuses on Fingerprint Identification Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fingerprint Identification Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NEC

Morpho

3M Cogent

Suprema

Dermalog

HID Global

Fujitsu

Crossmatch

M2sys

Afix Technologies

Papillon Systems

East Shore

PU HIGH-TECH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Modal AFIS

Multi Modal AFIS

Segment by Application

Criminal

Civil

