Global Healthcare X-Ray Detectors Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of Around 6.2% & Key Players Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Canon

A recently published report titled “Healtcare X-ray Detectors Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global healthcare X-ray detectors market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by panel size, by modality, by module type, by end user and by region.

The global Healthcare X-ray detectors market can be segmented on the basis of product type, panel size, modality, module type, end user and regions. On the basis of product type, the market is sub-segmented into direct flat-panel detectors, indirect flat-panel detectors, computed radiography detectors, line-scan detectors, and charge – coupled device detectors, out of which, the direct flat-panel detectors are anticipated to have leading shares on account of their high sensitivity and accuracy. The advantage of high sensitivity of the direct flat-panel detectors allows minimum dose of radiation for a better picture quality. Based on panel size, it is sub-segmented into small-area flat-panel detectors & large-area flat-panel detectors. On the basis of modality, it is sub-segmented into portable detectors and fixed detectors. On the basis of module type, it is sub-segmented into new digital X-ray systems & retrofit X-ray systems. On the basis of end users, it is sub-segmented into ambulatory care systems, hospitals, diagnostic centers & others. The healthcare X-ray detectors industries across the globe are focusing on providing better and clearer image quality in the field of medical image diagnostics which in turn is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the market in upcoming years.

The global Healthcare X-Ray Detectors Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. This can be attributed to increasing technological advancements and higher investment in the field of research and development along with growing rate of geriatric population across the globe. Further, the market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth on the back of rising demand for early stage diagnosis and growing adoption of X-rays in dental diagnosis.

Geographically, the global healthcare X-ray detectors market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the global healthcare X-ray detectors market over the forecast period on the back of increasing geriatric population base and enhancement in the cardio vascular disease (CVD), obesity and other disorders across the region. Moreover, rising technological advancements coupled with higher investment in the field of research and development is also expected to boost the growth of the market across the region. Further, Europe is expected to have the second leading position in the global healthcare X-ray detectors market which can be attributed to rising advancements in the diagnostic imaging technologies, growing prevalence of diseases and increasing rate of aging population across the region.

Growing Prevalence of Road Accidents to Augment Market Growth

Road accidents can often lead to structural deformities in the body and result in many types of disabilities or deformities of legs, hands, limbs and many more. Internal orthopedic injuries or any kind of internal injuries require pre-treatment procedures which includes procedures related to diagnostic. X-ray machines are widely used for the diagnosis of several internal injuries in the body where X-ray detectors play an important role in depicting a clearer image of any kind of internal problem. The growing prevalence of road accidents is anticipated to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, executing radiological diagnostic procedures require proper expertise in the field of diagnostics and carrying out X-ray procedures. Lack of trained professionals in the middle income and low income countries are expected to restraint the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global healthcare X-ray detectors market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Canon, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Shimadzu, PerkinElmer, Agfa, Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Rayence Co., Ltd. and other prominent players. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global healthcare X-ray detectors market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

