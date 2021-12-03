Global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Industry Analysis Report 2019
Hydrogen cyanide (HCN), sometimes called prussic acid, is an organic compound with the chemical formula HCN. It is a colorless, extremely poisonous liquid that boils slightly above room temperature, at 25.6 °C.
Most hydrogen cyanide manufacturers also produce the downstream products such as adiponitrile, DL-methionine or sodium cyanide. The hydrogen cyanide was usually produced on-site and transported to the downstream production line by pipeline.
The global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Invista
Butachimie
Evonik
INEOS
Dow
DuPont
Adisseo
Cyanco
Cornerstone
Sterling Chemicals
CSBP
Asahi Kasei
Mitsubishi Rayon
Kuraray
Sumitomo Chemical
Formosa Plastics
Kaohsuing
Sinopec
CNPC
Secco
Hebei Chengxin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Liquid
Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Gas
Segment by Application
Acetone cyanohydrin
Adiponitrile
Sodium cyanide
DL-Methionine
Cyanuric chloride
Others
