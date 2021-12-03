Global Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 101 pages with table and figures in it. This report studies the Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) (EC 1.1.1.42) and (EC 1.1.1.41) is an enzyme that catalyzes the oxidative decarboxylation of isocitrate, producing alpha-ketoglutarate (alpha-ketoglutarate) and CO2.

Specific mutations in the isocitrate dehydrogenase gene IDH1 have been found in several brain tumors including astrocytoma, oligodendroglioma and glioblastoma multiforme, with mutations found in nearly all cases of secondary glioblastomas, which develop from lower-grade gliomas, but rarely in primary high-grade glioblastoma multiforme.Patients whose tumor had an IDH1 mutation had longer survival. Furthermore, mutations of IDH2 and IDH1 were found in up to 20% of cytogenetically normal acute myeloid leukemia (AML).These mutations are known to produce (D)-2-hydroxyglutarate from alpha-ketoglutarate.(D)-2-hydroxyglutarate accumulates to very high concentrations which inhibits the function of enzymes that are dependent on alpha-ketoglutarate.This leads to a hypermethylated state of DNA and histones, which results in different gene expression that can activate oncogenes and inactivate tumor-suppressor genes. Ultimately, this may lead to the types of cancer described above.Isocitrate dehydrogenase inhibition technology can be effectively applied to the cancer market.

The worldwide market for Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly –% over the next five years, will reach — million US$ in 2024, from — million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AGIOS

Aslan Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Beigene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Daiichi Sankyo

Philogen S.p.A.

Tesaro

Tragara/Adastra

Tocagen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

IDH1 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor

IDH2 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

DH Inhibitor

FLT3 Inhibitor

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

