Global L-carnitine Industry Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
L-carnitine is a white crystalline, hygroscopic (moisture-retaining) powder. It is an amino acid (a building block for proteins) that is naturally produced in the body, which plays a vital role in the metabolism of fat. It functions as a transporter of fatty acids into the mitochondria, the metabolic furnace of the cell.
Currently, some companies in the world can produce L-carnitine product, mainly concentrating in China. The main market players are Lonza Group, Northeast Pharmaceutical, Hengtai Chemical, Chengda Pharmaceutical, etc. The production of L-carnitine increased from 6200 MT in 2011 to 9400 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.46%. Global L-carnitine capacity utilization rate remained at around 71.41% in 2015.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China, Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
The global L-carnitine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on L-carnitine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L-carnitine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lonza Group
Northeast Pharmaceutical
Hengtai Chemical
Chengda Pharmaceutical
Koncepnutra
HuaYang
Biosint
Hongjing Chemical
KangXin Chemical
Kangjian Chemical
AIDP
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
L-Carnitine Food Grade
L-Carnitine Feed Grade
L-Carnitine Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application
Animal Food
Health Care Products
Functional Drinks
Medicine
Others
