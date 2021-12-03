In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-l-carnitine-market-outlook-2014-2025-



L-carnitine is a white crystalline, hygroscopic (moisture-retaining) powder. It is an amino acid (a building block for proteins) that is naturally produced in the body, which plays a vital role in the metabolism of fat. It functions as a transporter of fatty acids into the mitochondria, the metabolic furnace of the cell.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce L-carnitine product, mainly concentrating in China. The main market players are Lonza Group, Northeast Pharmaceutical, Hengtai Chemical, Chengda Pharmaceutical, etc. The production of L-carnitine increased from 6200 MT in 2011 to 9400 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.46%. Global L-carnitine capacity utilization rate remained at around 71.41% in 2015.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China, Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The global L-carnitine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on L-carnitine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L-carnitine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lonza Group

Northeast Pharmaceutical

Hengtai Chemical

Chengda Pharmaceutical

Koncepnutra

HuaYang

Biosint

Hongjing Chemical

KangXin Chemical

Kangjian Chemical

AIDP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

L-Carnitine Food Grade

L-Carnitine Feed Grade

L-Carnitine Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Animal Food

Health Care Products

Functional Drinks

Medicine

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-l-carnitine-market-outlook-2014-2025-

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com