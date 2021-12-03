Global Laser Diode Module Industry Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Laser diodes are electrically pumped semiconductor lasers in which the gain is generated by an electrical current flowing through a p–n junction or (more frequently) a p–i–n structure. In such a heterostructure, electrons and holes can recombine, releasing the energy portions as photons. This process can be spontaneous, but can also be stimulated by incident photons, in effect leading to optical amplification, and with optical feedback in a laser resonator to laser oscillation.

The laser diode has electrons and positive holes combined to create light from the PN junction when a PN junction is made by combining an N-Type semiconductor & P-Type semiconductor while afterwards, having the currents injected as a forward current.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sony

Nichia

Sharp

Ushio

Osram

TOPTICA Photonics

Egismos Technology

Arima Lasers

Ondax

Panasonic

ROHM

Hamamatsu

Newport Corp

Finisar

Mitsubishi Electric

Huaguang Photoelectric

QSI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blue Laser Diode

Red Laser Diode

Infrared Laser Diode

Other Laser Diode

Segment by Application

Optical Storage & Display

Telecom & Communication

Industrial Applications

Medical Application

Other

