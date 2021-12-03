Global Location Analytic is valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Location analytics can be defined as the methodology to detect location or geography of business-based data. It allows companies and organizations to merge 3-D data with conventional BI data. This spatial data is collected using various data sources such as cameras, sensors mobile devices, global positioning systems (GPS), and social media channels. Location-based analytics help in collecting location-centric data, which guide in making strategic business decisions.

Location analytics includes interpretation and analysis of estimated information with its location or geographical component. Location analytics is also used for predictive analysis, increasing adoption by small and medium enterprises and for market intelligence, which enhance the growth of market globally. The rising demand for location data by military of any country to identify the exact location of troops and opponent activities on a map, helping in making better decisions and present strategic advantages.

The growing large volume of data through connected devices are leading to increased use of location analytics solutions over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Location Analytic is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Europe is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income, enabling organization to make better decisions about customers, suppliers and asset location, witnessed to expand the growth of Location Analytic market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAAS Institute

ESRI

Oracle

Pitney Bowes

Microsoft

Galigeo

Cisco Systems

IBM

Purple

GeoMobyl

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Solution:

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

By Service:

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Application:

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Others

By Vertical:

Retail,

Manufacturing

Government & Defence

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Location Analytic in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors