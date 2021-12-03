Market Size and Forecast

Geographically, North America was the largest region in security solutions market and accounted for almost 42% of the total market share in 2017. This can be attributed to high demand for home security solutions due to rising number of construction sites in residential sector. This demand is further instigated by increasing rate of terrorist and criminal actions in the region. Factors such as these have anticipated the demand for intelligent and computerized home security service solutions further enhancing the growth of the market in North America and is estimated to generate fastest growing CAGR of around 20% by the end of forecast period. Followed by North America, Latin America, Middle East Africa and Asia Pacific are anticipated to grow in security solutions market during forecast period.

The demand for advanced security systems such as highly efficient security system integrators is anticipated to increase market share by the end of forecast period. Moreover, with its capability to support operations in every segment of security system such as intrusion, emergency notification and access control among others is anticipated for exponential growth of the global security systems market.Factors such as increase in residential enclaves across the globe coupled with rising concern for security based services are making headway for the growth of global security solutions market. Moreover, rising production of anti-theft alarm systems is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market.

According to a recent study conducted by Research Nester, the global market for security solutions is expected to grow from around USD 23 Billion in 2017 at a moderate CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period 2018-2027. Worldwide sales of security systems are anticipated to generate more than USD 50 Billion in revenue by the end of 2027.Based on product type, security solutions market is segmented into wireless systems, access control, video surveillance, entrance control, intruder alarms, fire protection, thermal cameras and others. The home security solutions market is expected to dominate the worldwide security solutions market during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis of the global security solutions market includes the following segments:

By Product Type

Wireless Systems

Access Control

Video Surveillance

Entrance Control

Intruder Alarms

Fire Protection

Thermal Cameras

Others

By Application

Remote Monitoring

Video Monitoring

Fire Protection

Security System Integration

Others

By End Use Industry

Residential

Government

Commercial

Transportation

Defense

Retail

Industries

Sports

Education

Healthcare

Banking

Others

By Region

The global security solutions market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

The growth of the market is driven by cost effective solutions for home security systems enabling everyone to avail the services of home security solutions while broadening its consumer base. The demand for proficient security system integrators is anticipated to increase market share by the end of forecast period.Execution of smart city infrastructures in government sector has grown the demand for security solutions. This can be attributed to strict government regulations to avoid terrorism and illegal activities increasing the adoption of intelligent security systems. This factor is anticipated for the growth of security solutions market globally.

The growth of security solutions market in estimated to grow in IT industry where protection against online threats and data is highly crucial. The security solutions help to detect and prevent the threats to digital information. This factor has led the IT firms to adopt smart security solutions to avoid leakage of data and has further anticipated the boom in global security solutions market.Moreover, the advantages of monitoring activities in both commercial & domestic sector, biometrics, maintaining records for observation and investigation and adoption of smart monitoring security solutions in defense & military has anticipated the growth of global security solutions market.However, less awareness of security solutions in senior citizens and under-developed nations combined with high cost might deter the growth of global security solutions market.

Key Players

Honeywell International

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Tyco International

Allegion

Godrej & Boyce

Stanley Security Solutions

Nortek Security & Control LLC

Axis Communications

Control4

UTC Fire & Security

Hikvision Digital Technology

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global security solutions market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Distribution Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Price Range Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076291

Customization of the Report