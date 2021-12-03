Global Micro-Inverter Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A micro-inverter, or simply microinverter, is a plug-and-play device used in photovoltaics, that converts direct current (DC) generated by a single solar module to alternating current (AC).

The output from several microinverters can be combined and often fed to the electrical grid.

Microinverters contrast with conventional string and central solar inverters, which are connected to multiple solar modules or panels of the PV system.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AEconversion

Chilicon Power

Enluxsolar

Involar

ReneSola

Saronic (EU) Power Tech

Altenergy Power System

Darfon Electronics

Enphase Energy

Omnik New Energy

Samil Power

Sensata Technologies

Siemens

SMA Solar Technology

Sparq Systems

SunPower

U R Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

PV Power Plant

