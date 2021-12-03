Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an inborn error of metabolism that results in decreased metabolism of the amino acid phenylalanine. Untreated PKU can lead to intellectual disability, seizures, behavioral problems, and mental disorder. It may also result in a musty smell and lighter skin. Babies born to mothers who have poorly treated PKU may have heart problems, a small head, and low birth weight.

The classification of Phenylketonuria (PKU) includes medications, supplements and others, and the revenue proportion of supplements in 2016 is about 34.48% and the revenue proportion of medications is about 42.47%.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is widely used in household, hospital and other field. The most proportion of Phenylketonuria (PKU) is in household, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 61.54%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 57.18% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.28%.

The global Phenylketonuria (PKU) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phenylketonuria (PKU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phenylketonuria (PKU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Biomarin

Vitaflo

Mead Johnson

Nutricia

Abbott

Dr. Schär

Prominmetabolics

Cambrooke

Juvela

Firstplay Dietary

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medications

Supplements

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Hospital

Others

