In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyimide-pi-market-sizes-2019



Polyimide means the kind of polymer which comprising the imide ring (-CO-NH-CO-) in the main chain, wherein the polymer containing a phthalimide structure is the most important. It is an advanced polymer materials，polyimide films provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications.

In the 1960s, different countries linked the research, development and use of polyimide as one of the most promising engineering plastics in the 21st century. It is known as a “portion solver”, and that “there would be not today’s microelectronics technology if there was not polyimide”.

Regionally, USA is the biggest Consumption area of Polyimide (PI) in the world and China is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 9.00%.

From the view of application market, 39.07% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of electrical industry in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as DuPont with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn’t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.

The global Polyimide (PI) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyimide (PI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimide (PI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SABIC

DuPont

Kaneka Corporation

Evonik Fibres

Ube Industries

Solvay

SKCKOLONPI

Saint-Gobain

Taimide Technology

Mitsui Chemicals

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Asahi Kasei

HD MicroSystems

Shengyuan

HiPolyking

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Film

Resin

Plastic

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace Industry

Electrical Industry

Machine Industry

Others Industry

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyimide-pi-market-sizes-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com