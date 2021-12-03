Global Prebiotics Industry Professional 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.”

Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, that’s where the similarity ends.

Probiotics is the name given to the range of good bacteria naturally present in the gut. These help the digestive system function properly. Some Probiotics are present in food such as yoghurt, and these may, or may not, make it through the digestive system to the large bowel.

Prebiotics pass through the stomach to feed the good bacteria in a child’s gut, supporting their natural immune system. Prebiotics work naturally from within to encourage the growth of good bacteria which support the digestive and immune systems in developing babies.

In this report, we only include prebiotics.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Beneo

Sensus

Cosucra

Friesland Campina Domo

Yakult Pharmaceutical

Ingredion

Nissin

NFBC

Clasado BioSciences

Tate & Lyle

Danisco

Wacker

Roquette

Beghin Meiji

Baolingbao

Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

QHT

Hayashiabara

Longlive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

