Global RFID Readers Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

A RFID Reader is a device that uses radio-frequency waves to wirelessly transfer data between itself and a RFIDtag/label in order to identify, categorize and track assets.

The growing use of cloud-based applications in several sectors such as logistics and retail is expected to create opportunities for the manufacturers of RFID readers to integrate both the technologies. RFID has applications in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail, among others. Hence, deployment and management of data recorded in these tags becomes difficult. Thus, integration of cloud-based applications with RFID readers can aid in providing centralised management without increasing deployment cost. These RFID readers for cloud based networks will have a huge demand during the forecast period and will offer potential opportunities for manufacturers of RFID readers.

This report focuses on RFID Readers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RFID Readers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Datalogic

Zebra

Impinj

Fieg Electronics

Unitech

ThingMagic

TSL

Alien Technology

Mojix

AWID

Cipher Lab

Invengo Technology

Sense Technology

Chafon group

CSL

Chinareader

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LF

UHF

HF

MW

Segment by Application

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Manufacturing

Others

