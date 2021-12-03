Global Road Safety Market Size Study, by Component (Solutions, Services), and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Road Safety Market is valued approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Road safety involves products and services that are being introduced in market to reduce risk of accidents, maintain traffic discipline, control and curb wayward vehicle movement and ensure safe travel of commuters. Several technologies have been used in order to implement more security for highways and bridges, urban roads and tunnels.

These technological systems, services and solutions include speed limit enforcement, red light enforcement, bus lane enforcement, incident detection and access control. Constant need of road safety for commuters, reducing traffic and congestion on the road, new infrastructure development and longer commuting and many more are driven to boost the overall road safety market. Factors such as rising urban population and high demographic rates, rapid motorization, increasing number of road fatalities/accidents, and government initiatives for enhancing road safety, increase the growth of road safety market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Road Safety market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of smart and automated technologies. Factors such as disposable income, sustainable and well-established economies, which invest increasingly in the road safety enhancement, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Road Safety market across North American region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jenoptik

Kapsch Traffic Com

Sensys Gatso Group

Redflex Holdings

IDEMIA

Verra Mobility

SWARCO

FLIR Systems

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

