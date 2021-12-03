Global Surfactant Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A surfactant is a surface active agent that changes a liquid’s surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

Europe has the largest surfactant production in 2015 with 22.96% production market share; Followed by North America and China, which occupied 21.26% and 18.63% production market share. Europe consumed 25.27% of the global total surfactant output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 22.15% and 17.81%.

Surfactant can be classified to anionic surfactant, amphoteric surfactant, cationic surfactant, nonionic surfactant by their property. Anionic surfactant occupied 50.37% global market share in 2015; Nonionic surfactants occupied 40.08% market share. Amphoteric surfactants and cationic surfactants take 6.40% and 3.15% market share.

There are more applications in detergents for surfactants. Detergents occupied near 50% market share in 2015 and textile occupied about 18%. Cosmetics, mining and paint & coating each take 5% to 9%. The rest applications totally take less than 12% market share.

BASF

Stepan

Zanyu Technology

Huntsman

Solvay

Sasol

Evonik

Lion

Resun-Auway

Clariant

Dow

AkzoNobel

Kao

Croda

Sinolight

Unger

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Aarti Industries

Flower’s Song Fine Chemical

Guangzhou DX Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anionic Surfactant

Cationic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactant

Nonionic Surfactant

Segment by Application

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating

Others

